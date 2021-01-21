Five citizens got into a violent fight on a bus

Five civilians got into a fight with a man on a bus. After getting off the vehicle, it turned out that they hit him several times.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúnánás Police Headquarters is prosecuting five civilians for a well-founded suspicion of a group riot. According to the investigation, the four men and their female companion, on January 19, 2021, at around 11 p.m., engaged in a hassle on a bus with a 47-year-old man. Subsequently, when they got off the bus in Folyás, it turned out that the man was injured and suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested all five people and took them to the police station, where they were interrogated as suspects. As the suspects violated the rules of curfew, a violation report was also filed against them.

police.hu