Police arrested a man in a drifting car -he had no license plate

Police officers arrested the man who drifted in Debrecen and took him into custody.

The district commissioners were on duty on Monostorpályi út in Debrecen on January 20, 2021, at around 2 pm, when they noticed a drifting car without a license plate. The officers immediately stopped the vehicle and the driver was brought to the Debrecen Police Station for committing a riot violation. Police detained the man and initiated accelerated proceedings against him. The driver acknowledged his responsibility at the hearing.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters advises drivers to drive carefully on the road and to choose the right speed for their vehicles!

 

