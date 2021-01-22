Five border violators were caught by Hajdú-Bihar police

On January 21, 2021, the Hajdú-Bihar county police officers arrested border violators in Berettóújfalu and Nagyhegyes in two cases between 5:30 and 17:30.

On January 21, 2021, a border violator was arrested on the outskirts of Berettyóújfalu by a patrolman of the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office. The man declared himself a Moroccan citizen and could not credibly prove the legality of his stay in Hungary. In accordance with the Hungarian legislation in force, the police officers took him to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Branch and then handed him over to the Romanian authorities.

The patrols of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters got the hold of a Serbian truck on the outskirts of Nagyhegyes and found four men claiming to be Afghan citizens on January 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. The four men were also unable to prove the legality of their stay in Hungary, so they were also arrested. Police will return the foreign men to the temporary security border after questioning them.

police.hu