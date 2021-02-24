15-year old boy steals a pink bike

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed an investigation into the case of a man who, on reasonable suspicion, stole seven bicycles and a dog in Debrecen.

A woman filed a complaint to the police on May 20, 2020, at around 6 p.m., that her pink bicycle had been stolen from a condominium on University Avenue in Debrecen. Investigators collected data after the report and identified the alleged perpetrator within three hours. Police caught the 15-year-old resident of Hajdúhadháza, and the stolen bicycle was seized and returned to its owner.

The proceedings also revealed that he was suspected of stealing six more bicycles in February and March 2020, as well as a dog in Debrecen on 16 May. Investigators interrogated the boy on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a two-way theft offense and a six-order theft offense.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu