Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

Hajdú-Bihar county police officers took action in the last 24 hours at the scene of a road traffic accident involving personal injury, which ended in a minor injury.

The police officers caught four people, two of whom were convicted of a crime, one on the basis of a circular against him and one foreigner for illegal stay in the country.

Police arrested 22 people, six of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in four cases.

Firefighters intervened in Semmelweis Street in Derecske on Tuesday night. The roof structure of an outbuilding burned to its fullest. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu and the volunteer member of the Hajdú Special Research Rescue Association extinguished the flames with two jets of water.

On Tuesday evening, a carbon monoxide sensor indicated a family house in Nyíracsád, Gát Street. Professional firefighters in Nyíradony performed measurements that showed the presence of hazardous gas in the air. Firefighters ventilated the house and the gas supplier temporarily excluded the heater from the system. Residents of the house, a family of four, were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service for further examinations.

