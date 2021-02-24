Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 February 2021

Europe
Amira DhifallahLeave a Comment on Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 February 2021

In the week ending 19 February 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 298.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 6 billion to EUR 1,175.2 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 35 billion to EUR 5,136.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 19 February 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 28.7 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.6 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 289.2 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.7 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.7 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,368.8 billion +EUR 6.0 billion -EUR 0.8 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 259.3 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 854.6 billion +EUR 18.3 billion -EUR 1.0 billion

 

ecb.europa.eu

pixabay

Related Posts

Greater efforts needed to equip all Europeans with basic digital skills

Amira Dhifallah

New EIB report: Boosting Investments in European digital ventures to unleash the full potential of 5G

Amira Dhifallah

EU to set up new European Partnerships and invest nearly €10 billion for the green and digital transition

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *