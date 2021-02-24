Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 February 2021

In the week ending 19 February 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 298.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 6 billion to EUR 1,175.2 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 35 billion to EUR 5,136.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 19 February 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 28.7 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.6 billion – -EUR 0.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 289.2 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.7 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.7 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,368.8 billion +EUR 6.0 billion -EUR 0.8 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 259.3 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 854.6 billion +EUR 18.3 billion -EUR 1.0 billion

