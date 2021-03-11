21 people died on the roads of Hajdú-Bihar county last year

On March 9, 2021, Dr. József Gyurosovics, Brigadier General of the Police, Chief Police Adviser, Head of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, evaluated the activities of the Headquarters in 2020.

Evaluating the tasks of the last year, the county police chief emphasized that in 2020 the number of crimes registered in the completed proceedings in Hajdú-Bihar county was 4910, which means a decrease of 8.6% compared to the previous year. The number of high-priority crimes decreased by 10.4%, while the number of registered crimes per 100,000 inhabitants decreased by 7.5%.

There has also been a 17% drop in the number of crimes against property. Within this, the number of proceedings closed due to thefts and burglary decreased.

In the area of competence of our county – in the same way as the national situation – the indicators of traffic accidents developed favorably. In 2020, there were 686 road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, 163 less than in the previous year, corresponding to a decrease of 19.2%.

In the accidents on the roads of our county, 21 people lost their lives, which is eight less than in 2019. The number of traffic accidents involving serious injuries fell by 21.6%, while the number of accidents resulting in minor injuries fell by 17.4%.

Brigadier General Dr. József Gyurosovics emphasized that the additional burdens due to the epidemiological situation significantly increased the tasks of the police. Nevertheless, balanced public safety was guaranteed for the residents of the county.

The chairman of the meeting, Dr. János Balogh, Police Lieutenant General, Chief of Police, National Police Chief, evaluated the performance of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters last year, congratulated the achieved results, and defined the tasks and goals to be achieved this year.

