Health care products for social institutions in Debrecen

Trade & Event Kft. Offered a significant amount of healthcare products worth HUF 10 million to the city of Debrecen.

At the symbolic handover, Diána Széles Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, Péter Berettyán owner of Trade & Event Kft

Mrs. Lajos Nagy, Head of the City Social Service of the City of Debrecen with Participation, participated on March 10, 2021.

As Diána Széles said, among other things, this donation also rightly shows that there are strong companies in Debrecen that can help. The Debrecen City Aid Fund receives offerings from companies in cash and in kind to control the epidemic almost on a daily basis, which shows the strength of the city. Caring city – with caring businesses. Thus, the local government is not alone in the fight against the epidemic, as it can count on the help of economic actors – in many cases worth tens of millions of forints. The City of Debrecen Aid Fund is supported by the city’s local government with HUF 30 million from its 2021 budget. The recently announced increase in the number of people eligible for assistance through the fund is intended to help another group of people who are exposed to the adverse economic effects of the epidemic. There is a strong interest in the support opportunities provided by the aid fund. Donations in kind are regularly distributed to those in difficulty through the Debrecen Charitable Body.

The current donation of Trade & Event Kft. – mainly bandages and other health products important for the daily care of the patients – is received by the city social service, but Refomix Nonprofit Kft., Which provides homeless care, also receives it, as they also receive health care on a daily basis.

On behalf of his family and company, Péter Berettyán, the owner of Trade & Event Kft., thanked the city for the activities he does every day. Because, as he said, economic actors would not be able to help the city if they did not receive help from the city, the municipality. What is the latter help? The local government attracts new investors and businesses to the city, who can be new partners and customers for the businesses in Debrecen already operating here, which can also be strengthened through this. Businesses in Debrecen can also benefit from the economic development activities of the local government. Through this process of strengthening, they too were able to get to the point where they had the opportunity to help the city with this offering. They also want to set an example for other businesses.

Photo: János Miskolczi