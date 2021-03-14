Tragedy on Motorway 4 – Three People Died

Three young people died this morning when a car and a van collided between Nyírbogdány and Nyírtura.

According to the available information, the car slipped to the opposite lane and collided with a van on motorway 4. One of the vehicles caught fire in the accident, but firefighters managed to put out the flames. One person had to be rescued from the van.

31-year-old driver of the car, 39-year old driver of the van and one of its passengers, a 21-year-old man died in the accident.

Circumstances of the case are being investigated.

debreceninap.hu