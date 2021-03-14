Hungary Records 162 Covid Fatalities and 8,863 New Infections

Fully 162 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 8,863 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,319,266 people had received their first jab by Sunday, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

The number of infections has risen to 516,490, while the death toll has increased to 16,952. The number of recoveries stands at 351,891. There are 147,647 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,764 Covid patients, 1005 of whom are on ventilators.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (98,435) and Pest County (69,845), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (29,875) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (29,258), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (28,146). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (11,355).