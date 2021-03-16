Man pretends to be a police officer

The 50-year-old man fined a woman for improper mask wearing, feigning police action. The Debrecen Police Headquarters has initiated proceedings for a blackmail crime.

Based on the currently available data, the man from Nyírmártonfalva appeared at a grocery store in Martinka, Hajdúsámson, on March 11, 2021, around 2 p.m., where – introducing himself as a police officer – he pretended to fine people for not following the rules of wearing a mask, as a result, he took over four thousand forints from the victim.

In order to maintain his authenticity, the man showed the woman a pseudo-police ID and even staged a telephone conversation with his “superiors”, then he left the scene with the acquired four thousand forints and his blue-flashing bicycle.

Police officers intercepted the pseudo-police officer within a few hours.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against the man for the crime of extortion and submitted a motion to arrest him.

police.hu