The murderer of Szentpéterszeg received his final punishment

The man from Szentpéterszeg, who stabbed his wife to death in October 2018, was legally sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, the Debrecen Judgment sentenced a man from Hajdú-Bihar County who killed his wife with a knife in 2018 to life imprisonment. The panel court thus upheld the judgment of the Debrecen General Court of First Instance, which thus became final, said Ildikó Fórizs, the panel’s spokesperson.

The accused was found guilty by the court of extreme cruelty, attempted murder of several people, and the crime of relationship violence. The man could be released on parole after thirty years at the earliest, the spokesman said.

The man had been accusing his wife of infidelity for almost four years before the crime, and after a while he had already abused her. For this reason, criminal proceedings were instituted against him, and the Berettyóújfalu District Court sentenced him to a suspended prison sentence for attempted physical injury.

The man wanted to abuse his wife again in a jealousy debate in May 2018, but this was prevented by his son. The woman ran over to her other son, who lived nearby, and was soon followed by the accused. He wanted to stab the boy in the abdomen, but he managed to take the knife from his father’s hand.

On the day of the murder, October 8, 2018, the husband began arguing with his wife again, then stabbed her with a twenty-centimeter knife picked up from the table. The accused then continued stabbing the victim, who was already lying on the ground, thirty-five more times until she died at the scene.

The court assessed as an aggravating circumstance that the man was subject to a custodial sentence of multiple convictions suspended during the commission of the crime, as well as that he had also committed domestic violence. As a mitigating circumstance, he was considered to have a mixed personality disorder, which had been established by a forensic expert.

debreceninap.hu