Spring cleaning started in Debrecen

In the spring we do a big cleaning in our home and around the house as well. It is no different in our public spaces either. Debrecen is our home, we do the spring cleaning in public areas and parks – said Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs.

The deputy mayor emphasized that the city administration of Debrecen announced a new city management concept in 2020, as part of which, in 2020, spring cleaning works covering all parts of Debrecen were carried out for the first time.

Like last year, this year we will carry out the spring cleaning in all parts of the city, cleaning about 3.5 million m2. Our staff will carry out the raking of the remaining avar, the disinfection of the playgrounds and benches, the collection of rubbish, and we will dust the sidewalks and roadways on more than 820 thousand square meters, said the deputy mayor.

Edina Szilágyi, the local government representative of the area, said: Liget Square has undergone serious developments in the past year, which will not stop this year either. Locals and visitors alike can see that we are mobilizing all resources to create a 21st-century public park that can be a cultured arena for sports and leisure activities. Our efforts also prove that, as a municipality, we try to meet the needs of the population, but this time I ask the visitors to respect the park, not to leave behind garbage, and use the equipment as intended! Let’s protect our Liget area so that we can enjoy the improvements!

Last year was the first time in Debrecen that there was a spring cleaning covering all parts of the city, this year we will continue! We want our public spaces and parks to be clean and beautiful – said László Tasó, Member of Parliament. For this, we ask the cooperation of the people of Debrecen, let’s work together for the cleanliness of Debrecen.

Within the framework of the Climate and Nature Conservation Action Plan, the Hungarian government is helping to shape attitudes and those enterprises and non-governmental organizations and, of course, local governments, whose task and intention are to create a clean environment. Under the current action plan, HUF 7 billion is available, said the Member of Parliament.

Spring cleaning began today and is expected to end in late April.

debreceninap.hu