Man damages a parked car on Lehel Street in Debrecen

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting a 38-year-old man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of vandalism.

According to the data of the investigation, on April 8, 2021, a local resident damaged a parked car on Lehel Street in Debrecen. He broke the glass of the trunk door and the right side, then left the scene.

During the proceedings, investigators identified the man suspected of committing the crime, who was arrested on April 14, 2021. He testified when he was interrogated.

police.hu