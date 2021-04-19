A stolen bicycle in Debrecen was found thanks to people’s efforts

On the morning of April 11, 2021, an unknown perpetrator stole a woman’s bicycle from the storage of a condominium in Debrecen. The victim uploaded a picture of the searched item to a social site. The post was shared by several people, so the information also reached the police. Patrols soon found a man riding a similar bicycle. The cyclist said the pink bike was recently bought by his wife. Based on the information obtained, the investigators of the Debrecen Police Headquarters soon identified the alleged perpetrator, who turned out to be responsible for the theft of another bicycle. The 29-year-old man from Hajdúsámson was prosecuted by the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters for a well-founded suspicion of theft. He made a confession.

Police seized the two-wheeler and returned it to its owner before making a report to the police station.

The woman posted the following: “IT HAPPENED! Thank you very much for the help of everyone and the attentive work of the police who found my bike before I made the report. ”

police.hu