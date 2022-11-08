The joint representative embezzled considerable money

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the woman who misused the money entrusted to her for the crime of embezzlement of a significant amount, committed in a business-like manner, and other crimes.

According to the indictment, between 2016 and September 2020, the defendant, as an employee of a company, provided joint representation of various apartment buildings in the area of ​​Hajdúnánás. Among other things, she was responsible for managing the affairs of the condominiums and settling the utility bills, so she also had the right to dispose of the bank accounts of the condominiums.

The woman made a regular profit by transferring various sums of money from the bank account created to manage the common costs of eight apartment buildings she represented to bank accounts in her name between October 2016 and September 2020 and used them for her own purposes.

Using this method, the perpetrator caused more than HUF 21 million in damage to the victims.

During the investigation conducted by the Balmazújváros Police Department, the defendant voluntarily reimbursed a small part of the damage, transferring nearly two million forints back to the bank account of one of the condominiums.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the accused in the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for the crime of embezzlement of a significant value, committed in a business-like manner and for the lesser cases of embezzlement. In her indictment, she proposed imposing a suspended prison sentence and banning her from acting as a joint representative, and also proposed that the district court order confiscation of assets against her to the extent of the unreimbursed damages.

ugyeszseg.hu

Photo: illustration / Yvette Frank