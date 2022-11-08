1,300 trees and 30,000 shrubs would be planted in the economic zone housing the BMW factory

The Debrecen Self-Government has announced a public procurement procedure for the planting works for the North-West Economic Zone, so more than 1,300 trees and 30,000 shrubs can be planted in the area – Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa announced.

The deputy mayor’s words are also supported by the municipality’s news portal. Deír writes that, according to the call published in the Official Journal of the European Union, part of the task is to carry out landscaping and humus-making tasks, as well as weeding the areas. 22 and half thousand square meters will be grassed, and the winner must build an irrigation system in this area. Companies can apply for the call until December 5.

debreceninap.hu