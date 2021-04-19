The Debrecen police arrested a young man who damaged a toilet

On April 3, 2021, the police received a report around 8:30 p.m. that an unknown toilet door in a public area in Debrecen had been damaged by an unknown. Based on the information obtained, the investigators identified the alleged perpetrator who was questioned as a suspect on April 17, 2021. The 16-year-old confessed and regretted his actions. He told police that he and his companions were on their way home from a mall on April 3, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., when they all went into the public toilet on Csapó Street, wanting to eat there because it was hot there and they could sit down. Three of his companions later came out, two stayed inside. However, when they too wanted to come out, the door no longer opened. He then pressed the emergency button inside but did not wait for help, stretching the door from the inside until it fell out of place. They then left the scene.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings in the case due to a well-founded suspicion of vandalism.

police.hu