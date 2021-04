In the area of jurisdiction of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the police officers took action at the scene of a road traffic accident involving personal injury in the last 24 hours, which ended in serious injury, police.hu announced.

Police officers on duty arrested seven people, four of whom were convicted of a crime and three on the basis of a circular against them.

Police caught 12 people, six of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in 14 cases.