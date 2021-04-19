Once again, twin goats were born in the Debrecen Zoo

After the breeding at the beginning of the year, the goat team of the Debrecen Zoo increased again, after one of their females gave birth to a healthy pair of twins on April 15. For the little goats, there will certainly be no shortage of playmates and things to explore, as they live not only with the adults but with three other offspring in the amusement park’s slowly green, spacious game garden where visitors will be able to see them after reopening.



Since the founding of the Debrecen Zoo, it has tried to present to its audience not only the many special wild animal species of the world but also the domesticated animal species that are no less exotic in an urban environment. Goats (Capra hircus), one of the most popular inhabitants of the petting zoo, were domesticated at about the same time as sheep, making them one of the oldest farm animal species. The goat is kept primarily for its meat and milk, but its fur, horn, and skin are also utilized; one of the finest yarns in the world, mohair, for example, is made from angora goat fur. After the cat, the goat is the most independent pet, and as a result, it can easily go wild again if it breaks free. Goats climb extremely well, their sense of balance is excellent; they are the only ruminants able to climb trees.

