A 22-year-old Romanian citizen applied for entry at Ártánd Road Border Crossing as a passenger of a minibus on April 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. The police officers checked the papers of the foreigner, during which it was established that the Tamási District Court had issued an arrest warrant against him for committing the crime of arbitrary seizure of a vehicle. The Biharkeres police officers caught the man and then arrested him.

police.hu