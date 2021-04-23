A policeman received recognition for his outstanding work

The General Assembly of the Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government awarded a commemorative medal to the “Hajdú-Bihar County Police Officer” in recognition of his outstanding work in preserving and improving the public safety of the county to Colonel Zoltán Sebestyén, The honorary award was presented on the occasion of Police Day by Zoltán Pajna, Chairman of the General Assembly, on April 22, 2021.

Colonel Zoltán Sebestyén started his professional service at the Debrecen Police Headquarters in 1990, where he was the head of the Investigation Department for 15 years and from 2013 a deputy head of the captaincy. From 1 May 2015, he has been the Deputy Chief of Criminal Police of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

police.hu