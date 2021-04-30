Man attacks police officers

On April 28, 2021, the Berettyóújfalu District Court held a preparatory hearing by remote hearing in the case of the accused against whom the Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has been charged with a crime of violence against an official.

During the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor presented the indictment. In the case of a declaration of confession and a waiver of the right to a trial, the prosecutor’s office issued a so-called moderate motion against the man in custody – 3 years in a 6-month prison sentence – regarding the content of the sentence.

The accused in custody, like the indictment, did not admit to committing the crime because he said he was so drunk that day that he did not remember what had happened, but he did not dispute that he had insulted the police. The accused waived his right to a trial, which, however, was not accepted by the judge because of the need to clarify the facts of the case.

According to the indictment, the man was in a drunken state in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County on October 22, 2020, at about 8 p.m. At this time, police officers from the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters appeared at the property to investigate a report of a hen theft and to collect data. During the operation, one of the police officers entered the house with the consent of the residents there, looked at the freezer, and then headed for the street where his companions were waiting. The officers headed for the front gate in the courtyard, followed by the 30-year-old defendant, who shouted and threatened the police officers who appeared on several occasions to abuse and kill him while objecting to the measure.

According to the indictment, one of the police officers holding the service dog on a leash and with a muzzle beside him repeatedly urged the accused to stop, but he did not do so, dropped his top and raised both hands to hit the police officer, shouting and killing him again, threatened to beat them. At that time, the police officer used the service dog against the aggressive man, and the union named Union could push the accused back. The man regained his balance with his hands raised to the blow and headed specifically for the police officer who employed the service dog, who re-employed the animal against him, and then the police handcuffed the accused after physical coercion, the prosecutor’s office says.

The court upheld the man’s arrest, and the decision became final. The trial in the case will resume on June 7, 2021.

debrecenitorvenyszek.birosag.hu