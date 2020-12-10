A woman went to the car dealership in Debrecen to take revenge because she was angry with her husband

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a woman of the crime of vandalism because she expressed her anger by damaging a car at a car dealership.

In December 2018, the defendant’s husband lent a car owned by the company for his wife.

At the end of March 2019, the woman took the car to a car dealership in Debrecen for a technical examination. Since it wasn’t her own, the head of the service contacted a representative of the company to obtain the documents needed for the examination. The victim’s representative requested that the vehicle not be handed over to the accused, but she could take her personal belongings from it.

The defendant appeared in the car dealership on April 1, 2019, where one of the employees opened the vehicle and then left the woman alone while collecting her things.

She took advantage of the fact that she was left alone and damaged the car in several places due to her anger at her husband. She scratched and cut the seats and dashboard, and also scratched the outer body in several places and then left the scene.

With these acts, she caused 900.00 forints in damage, which wasn’t reimbursed. During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, the victim’s representative requested compensation for the damage and filed a civil claim.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted her for the crime of vandalism causing more damage to the accused who confessed to her deed. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to sentence and impose a fine on the accused without conducting a trial, and to adjudicate on the merits of the civil claim filed by the victim’s representative.

debreceninap.hu