The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the accident on the main road 48.

According to currently available data, a woman was driving her car on Highway 48 on May 6, 2021, around 6:45 p.m. The driver was driving from Debrecen in the direction of Vámospércs when she collided with the rear of a tractor for traffic reasons. In the traffic accident, according to the primary medical opinion, four people traveling in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

police.hu