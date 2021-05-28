Number of Crimes in Budapest Drops 19% in 2020

The number of crimes reported in Budapest dropped by an annual 19% in 2020, according to a report submitted to the city by municipal police BRFK.

According to the report published on budapest.hu, the police recorded 43,653 crimes in 2019 and 35,426 last year. Last year, 15 murders were committed, two more than in 2019. Cases of corporal injury decreased by 5.9%, from 1,364 cases to 1,284, with 7 cases resulting in death in 2019 and 5 in 2020. The police investigated 2,295 cases of rowdy behaviour in the city last year, down 8.5%.

Drug trafficking, however, was up by 13.2%, with 174 cases in 2019 and 197 last year. Thefts were down by 23.2%, from 17,140 to 13,166. Budapest police increased the efficacy of their investigations from 51.3% to 55.2%, the report said. Fully 2,932 people were injured in road accidents in Budapest last year, down by 23.1%.

