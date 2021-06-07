Police caught 5 border trespassers in Ártánd

Hajdú-Bihar county police officers, together with employees of the Romanian authorities, have arrested 5 foreigners trying to cross the state border illegally in the last 12 hours – writes police.hu.

According to the report, a truck of Bulgarian nationality checked in at the Ártánd border crossing on June 6 at 11:30 p.m., with five people hiding in the hold.

Border guards declared themselves to be Afghan citizens. They did not have the documents necessary for crossing the border, they could not provide credible proof of the legality of their stay in Hungary, so they could not enter the territory of Hungary. The proceedings against the persons are carried out by the Romanian Border Police.

police.hu