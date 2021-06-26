Have You Seen Him?

Police are asking for the help of the citizens to find the man in the picture.

Dániel Kovács was last seen on 25th June, 2021 late at night in Debrecen, near the Békás Lake in the Big Forest. He disappeared at about 11:00 pm and nobody has seen him since then. Daniel is 17 years old, about 180 cm tall, slim and he was wearing black trousers, white shoes and a grey T-shirt when he was last seen.

Local police are asking for the help of the citizens to find the young man.

In case you have seen Dániel Kovács or know anything about his whereabouts, contact the police at 4. Budai Ézsaiás street in Debrecen or call any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu