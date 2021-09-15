The 26-year-old man was sitting behind the wheel drunk, without a license

Debrecen police detained the 26-year-old man in violation of the rules.

The district commissioners were on duty on István út in Debrecen on September 13, 2021, around 12 noon, when a car was stopped. Uniformers used an alcohol probe against the 26-year-old local, indicating a positive value. The inspection also revealed that the man had never had a license. Police produced the driver of the vehicle and then detained him for an offense of driving without a permit.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters instituted proceedings against him on suspicion of committing an offense while driving while intoxicated.

 

poilice.hu

