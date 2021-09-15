He grossly abused an old man for not giving him brandy

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office committed a life-threatening bodily injury and prosecuted the young man for hitting the elderly victim for failing to sell him brandy, citing his late hours.

According to the indictment, a family event was held at the man’s brother on December 18, 2020, in Körőszakál, where the accused was also present. At 7 p.m., the defendant went with one of his relatives to the elderly victim, from whom they bought home-brewed brandy. After the company consumed the purchased spirits, at about 10 p.m., the accused and his relative went to the victim’s house again to buy brandy.

The accused rang the house, and the victim opened the window and told the accused that he would no longer sell brandy, given the late date and the curfew. Because of this, a dispute arose between the accused and the victim. The victim called on the accused to leave. The enraged accused then began to press the doorbell again, and the victim released his dogs in the yard, opened the big gate with a remote control, and he, too, headed for the street.

During this time, a 1,000 forint of the defendant’s money fell into the front yard of the house, for which the accused climbed into the fence, but the victim who arrived asked the young man what he was looking for in his yard. The drunk and irritated accused then struck the victim on the left side of his face with his fist, who fell as a result and punched his head into the paved ground.

Noticing this, the defendant climbed over the fence and ran away from the scene.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the victim suffered multiple injuries to his head that healed beyond 8 days, two of which were life-threatening injuries.

Given the significant physical differences between the accused and the victim, the manner of abuse and the injured body, the accused foresaw that the victim could suffer life-threatening injuries as a result of his conduct, but remained indifferent to his drunk and upset condition.

The victim and his wife requested that the accused be prosecuted for the offense of private violation, and a private motion was filed in this regard.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the accused for the life-threatening bodily harm and the offense of private bodily at the Debrecen General Court. In the indictment, the Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to impose a prison sentence and an additional sentence of disqualification from public affairs.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.