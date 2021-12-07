Man Shot Wife Then Kills Himself

The circumstances of the Gyenesdiás case are being investigated by Zala County police officers, police.hu reported.

According to the available information, a 53-year-old man shot his 45-year-old spouse several times with a handgun in a house in Jókai street, Gyenesdiás, around 2:30 p.m. on December 6th. The woman is seriously injured and is currently being treated in hospital.

With the help of the Operations Unit of the Counterterrorism Center, the perpetrator was caught on the spot, but he lost his life during the incident; he killed himself with his own hands. The circumstances of the case are being investigated by the Zala County Police Headquarters in the framework of criminal proceedings, they write.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay