Man Hit By Train in Debrecen

The trains on the Budapest-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony and Debrecen-Mátészalka lines are late because a train between Debrecen and Apafa ran over on Monday afternoon, Mávinform reported on its website.

The announcement stated that between Debrecen and Apafa, trains can only run on one track, so the journey time is 20-30 minutes longer. According to the information of the disaster management, there will be an extra flight for two hundred people traveling on the train, and the safe transfer will be assisted by firefighters.

On Sunday, there was another accident on this line.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay