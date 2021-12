A fatal road traffic accident happened on December 19th, 2021, around 5:30 p.m., on Main Road 33 near Hortobágy. Police said a car had hit a cyclist in hitherto unclear circumstances.

As a result of the accident, the cyclist suffered so serious injuries that he lost his life on the scene. During the on-site inspection and the technical rescue, the affected road section was closed. Traffic was moving in half direction, under police control.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay