The Victim of the Accident in Ártánd Taken to Hospital By Ambulance Helicopter

Due to an accident, the outbound and inbound traffic at Ártánd was temporarily suspended, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu on Saturday.

About a kilometer from the Hungarian-Romanian border crossing, a minibus with Romanian nationality collided from behind with a truck with a Romanian license plate. The driver of the minibus was injured in the accident and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene.

The accident took place on the main road no. 42 at Ártánd, on the exit side; police closed the entire road for the duration of the scene investigation.

