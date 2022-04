A traffic accident happened on main road no. 35, near Debrecen-Józsa.

Two cars collided on 9th April, at about noon, on main road no. 35, near Debrecen-Józsa. The accident happened on the corner of Szentgyörgyfalvi road and Sellye Gábor street. The city’s professional firefighters unplugged the crashed vehicles in which a total of three people traveled. Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

civishir.hu

pixabay