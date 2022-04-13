Paedophile Detained in Hungary Under European Warrant

Hungarian police have arrested a German national wanted by the German authorities for sexually assaulting and coercing children in his care, police.hu said.

The man arrested under a European warrant had been handed a prison sentence in Germany for molesting children between 1992 and 1999. The man fled the country before his sentence could be carried out, the website said. Hungarian police participating in European investigations network ENFAST were alerted when the man was thought to be hiding in Hungary. The man was detained in Igal, in south-western Hungary. The authorities will decide on his extradition to Germany at a later date, the website said.

