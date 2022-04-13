Yemeni National Jailed for Sexual Assault in Budapest

A Budapest court sentenced a Yemeni citizen to three years in prison for attempted rape. In its binding ruling, the Budapest Municipal Court upheld a sentence by a lower court.

 

It also ordered the man to be expelled from the country for a period of five years. According to the ruling, the Yemeni man dragged a woman down from a bus in March 2021, held her down and attempted to rape her before being stopped by passers-by. The Pest Central District Court accepted the defendant’s guilty plea to sexual assault charges and his waiver of his right to a trial, the Municipal Court said in a statement. The court’s ruling was appealed by the defendant’s attorney. The second-instance court ruled that the Pest Central District Court had made the right decision by accepting the defendant’s guilty plea at the preliminary trial.

 

 

