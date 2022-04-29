A house in Berekböszörmény collapsed after its beams were stolen

The Biharkeresztes Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters is prosecuting two residents of Berekböszörmény for a well-founded suspicion of theft. According to the well-founded suspicion, the 35- and 47-year-old suspects saw the roof beams from the roof structure of a disused building in Berekböszörmény for the past six months and then stole them.

The nine-meter-long beams could not be taken out completely, so pieces of approximately seven meters were cut out of them. Therefore, the roof structure of the house, which was built more than 100 years ago, collapsed.

Biharkereszt investigators identified and arrested the alleged perpetrators within one day of the report. The two men sold the sawn beams, which police found and seized. During their interrogation of the suspect, they both testified. The authority shall examine the value of the damage caused by the damage with the assistance of an expert.

debreceninap.hu