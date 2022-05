The municipal firefighters of Létavértes de-energized the car and removed the dirt from the engine.

On Monday afternoon, a car collided with a motorcyclist in Létavértes, Kassai street, between Szél street and Irinyi street. The municipal firefighters from Létavértes disconnected the car from the power supply and removed the dirt from the engine. The co-authorities have also arrived for the case, the traffic on the affected road section is allowed halfway.

