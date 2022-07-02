22-Year-Old Policeman Drowns in Lake Tisza

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A young police officer from Budapest drowned in Lake Tisza and lost his life, the police announced on Friday.

According to the announcement of the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK), a police officer from the VI. district police station was swimming with his friends on the free beach in Tiszafüred late Thursday afternoon when he suddenly drowned. Later, divers found the body of the 22-year-old man.

In memory of the deceased policeman, the BRFK police held a silent memorial on Friday at the scene of the tragedy and at the headquarters.

“Budapest police officers mourn their colleague who died young and they share the family’s pain,” the BRFK said in a statement.

