Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to a serious accident

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of a misdemeanor causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, a man was riding a motorcycle in Debrecen, on Létai út, on June 29, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. The motorcyclist slipped and overturned at the intersection of Létai út and Csűry Bálint utca, then hit the side of a passenger car. According to the primary medical opinion, the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu