The accident happened at the Debrecen exit.

On July 21st, a truck collided with the inner lane barrier and broke it on M35 motorway heading towards Berettyóújfalu, at the exit towards Debrecen and Ondód. The vehicle is blocking traffic on both tracks, so the inner lanes have been closed. The professional and volunteer firefighters from Debrecen, who performed the technical rescue, cut off the power to the truck, the disaster management announced.

