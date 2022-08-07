Three Killed, Eleven Injured in Accident Caused By Human Smuggler

Three people died and eleven were injured in an accident caused by a human smuggler near Bócsa, in southern Hungary, early on Friday, the Bács-Kiskun County police said on police.hu.

A man from Georgia wanted to smuggle fifteen people through Hungary in a car and refused to stop for a police road check in Tázlár, trying to flee by driving away. He did not slow down approaching a junction on road 54 and failed to give way to a vehicle approaching from the right. Both cars fell in a roadside ditch from the collision and caught fire. Two of the illegal migrants travelling with the human smuggler died in the fire on the spot and a third died after being taken to hospital. The driver from Georgia is being investigated for human smuggling and careless driving causing a mass accident.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay