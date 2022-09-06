Over 1,500 Apply to Serve in Border Patrol

Over 1,500 people have applied to serve in the police’s border patrol unit, and some 500 have already signed their contracts and started a four-week training, the official police.hu website said.

Applications are processed and aptitude tests are conducted continuously, the website said. Training courses are held in Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties in southern and eastern Hungary. Recruits are learning about policing and legal subjects, border protection and traffic control as well as marksmanship, the statement said. The police started recruiting border patrols in July, to deploy on Hungary’s southern borders against illegal migration. The patrol will be an independent unit within the police force, with 14 companies stationed in Bács-Kiskun County, 6 in Csongrád-Csanád, and 1 company in Békés, Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties each. The first campaign aims for recruiting 2,200 men for a 3-year period.

