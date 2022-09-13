The police have completed the investigation into the jewelry store robbery in Debrecen

The police have completed the investigation of the case initiated due to the jewelry shop robbery in Debrecen.
On January 27, 2022, two men broke into a jewelry store in Debrecen. One of them pointed a gun at the seller, and then both of them started beating him. A scuffle broke out between the victim and his attackers, and then the suspects were forced to flee empty-handed, leaving their weapons behind.
Thanks to the coordinated and quick response of the police, the suspected perpetrators of the crime were arrested minutes after the report. After questioning the 46-year-old man and his 37-year-old brother as suspects both confessed, the investigators took them into criminal custody and submitted a motion for their arrest, which the Debrecen District Court ordered on January 29, 2022.
The robbers of the jewelry store in Debrecen are in criminal custody
The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted proceedings against them on the basis of well-founded suspicions of attempted armed robbery of significant value. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the case documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.
police.hu