A policewoman was bitten on the calf by a drunk man in Debrecen

A video was made of the amazing incident, as the exchange took place in front of a security camera.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office will bring the man under arrest to court for violence against an official and light bodily harm, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office informed.

According to the available data, on September 4, 2022, the police took action against drunk persons in Debrecen, which was objected to by one of the 40-year-old men. He loudly insulted the officials, then threatened them, and with fists clenched, he went towards them in a fit of rage.

After the police used tear gas against the man, the perpetrator tried to escape, in the meantime, he tried to hit the policewoman, but because she dodged, he did not hit her. The police used physical coercion against the perpetrator.

The victim filed a private petition against the perpetrator for the offense of light bodily harm.

The investigative prosecutor’s office ordered the perpetrator’s detention, interrogated him as a suspect, and successfully proposed his arrest. Applying the procedural acceleration measures of the Criminal Procedure Act, the prosecution will bring the perpetrator before the Debrecen District Court tomorrow.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office proposes the imposition of a prison sentence to be carried out at the trial. Less than a year ago, the man was sentenced to imprisonment suspended for a probationary period, due to serious bodily injury.

debreceninap.hu / ugyeszeg.hu