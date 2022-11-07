The teenagers from Debrecen went to steal bicycles in gangs

A man reported to the police in mid-October 2022 that he saw a suspicious group of several people trying to enter stairwells in Debrecen, on Simonyi út. The patrols went to the scene immediately after the signal and produced two 14-year-old boys. Two of their companions fled and were identified by the police in a short time.

As it turned out, the teenagers wanted to steal bicycles, but they were interrupted. The investigators interrogated the third member of the group a few days later, while the fourth boy was interrogated on November 3, 2022, and they all admitted to their actions. The oldest 19-year-old local resident admitted to several previous bicycle thefts.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department is investigating whether the young people can be linked to other similar crimes.

police.hu