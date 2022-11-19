Debrecen Teacher Who Abused Young Boys Committed Suicide

On Thursday, the court sentenced the man who worked as a teacher in a special school in Debrecen and committed serious crimes to the detriment of children to 9 years and 6 months in prison.

According to the indictment, the man sexually harassed and humiliated several children, his youngest victim was only 7 years old. He also had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy outside of school, for which he gave him a bar of chocolate and an energy drink.

TV2’s Tények learned that the man did not go to the trial, the judge sent the police after the verdict, who found him dead in his home. According to the TV channel, the pedophile man hanged himself.

