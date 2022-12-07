Fatal Traffic Accident Between Ebes and Hajdúszovát

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The driver of the car that drove into a ditch on the road between Ebes and Hajdúszovát on Wednesday morning and crashed into a tree died on the spot, the press office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters told MTI.

Jenő Domokos said that the accident happened around 10 a.m. under unknown circumstances. The 24-year-old woman driving the car died on the scene. During the site investigation, the entire width of the road was closed, and traffic was diverted to route 4.

