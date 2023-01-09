A man from Debrecen snuck into properties and robbed parked cars

According to the well-founded suspicion, the man sneaked into several properties in Hajdúszoboszló, but there was also a time when he ransacked cars parked in the yard. He has to answer for theft.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department is proceeding against a resident of Derecske on grounds of well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft, misdemeanor theft, and eight-degree attempted theft. According to the investigation data, the suspect sneaked into properties in Hajdúszoboszló in the second half of 2022 and on the evening of January 4, 2023, and stole from cars parked in the yard on several occasions. Shoulder bags, wallets, and laptops, but there were also cases when he took household items left in the car with him.

The 44-year-old man was produced on the evening of January 4, 2023, interrogated as a suspect, then taken into criminal custody and a motion for his arrest was made. Police are investigating whether he may be connected to other crimes.

police.hu